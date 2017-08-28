Crews making permanent repairs to large sinkhole in Evansville

We have an update to pass along on repairs to a massive sinkhole that shut down an Evansville road.

Fifth Avenue and Fountain was closed after part of the road caved in from a clay pipe leak.

Evansville Sewer and Water Utility crews are out making permanent repairs. They are installing a manhole to gain better access to the pipe, then they will use a cure-in-place method to extend the life of the pipe.

Utility officials say this method is much cheaper than what it would cost to dig up the street and replace the pipe.

There is no word yet on when the project will be complete.

