Developer's lawsuit against Darmstadt alleges discrimination

A Tri-State developer filed a lawsuit Monday against the Town of Darmstadt and its Town Council members, accusing them of violating the Fair Housing Act.

The lawsuit, filed by developer Wayne Kinney, claims Darmstadt violated the FHA and discriminated against minorities by imposing requirements on affordable multifamily housing often used by racial minorities that they did not impose on single-family developments more frequently used by white residents.

Kinney wants to build apartments in Darmstadt.

According to a press release about the lawsuit from Kinney's attorney, the land proposed for apartment development was already zoned for that purpose, but the town refused to approve Kinney's request, citing local ordinances effectively prohibiting apartment complexes.

The federal FHA prohibits discrimination in housing on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin, and disability. A similar statute also exists in Indiana.

The lawsuit claims the language of Darmstadt’s ordinances creates obstacles to those who want to provide and obtain affordable rental housing in town and that those obstacles, "in effect and intent," discriminate based on race and familial status.

The lawsuit seeks a court order requiring a permit for the apartment buildings, monetary damages, punitive damages, and attorney fees.

We have reached out to Darmstadt officials for comment and we'll keep you updated.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.