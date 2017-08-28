Developer's lawsuit against Darmstadt alleges discrimination

We have an update to pass along on repairs to a massive sinkhole that shut down an Evansville road. Fifth Avenue and Fountain was closed after part of the road caved in from a clay pipe leak.More >>
A Tri-State developer filed a lawsuit Monday against the Town of Darmstadt and its Town Council members, accusing them of violating the Fair Housing Act.More >>
Despite the fact that we are located in the Tri-State, there are still ways you can help the people affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, Anthony E. Blaylock died early Sunday morning at Deaconess Hospital after an incident at the American Legion in Downtown Evansville.More >>
Authorities in Union County are searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.More >>
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.More >>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
