Indiana Lottery earns a profit despite decrease in sales

According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, Anthony E. Blaylock died early Sunday morning at Deaconess Hospital after an incident at the American Legion in Downtown Evansville.More >>
Authorities in Union County are searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
To make the event as enjoyable as possible, organizers of this Labor Day Weekend’s Evansville HydroFest are urging race fans to be aware of the following...More >>
Funeral arrangements have been made for Jasper Police Chief Michael Bennett, who died unexpectedly on Friday.More >>
Sunday dozens of people gathered at Fester's Bar and Grill in Mount Vernon for Fester's Fest an...More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
All eyes are still Tropical Storm Harvey as it continues to dump heavy rain on South and Southeast Central Texas.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
