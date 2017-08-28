Authorities looking for escaped Union Co. inmate

Authorities in Union County are searching for an escaped inmate.

We're told 35-year-old Dameon Ford climbed a brick wall at the Union County and ran away shortly after midnight Monday morning.

Ford is described as:

6 feet tall

165 lbs.

brown hair

green eyes

Authorities say Ford was last seen in orange pants and a tan "community service" shirt.

