Information for upcoming Evansville HydroFest

The goal of Evansville HydroFest is to provide world-class entertainment in a safe and comfortable setting for all. To make the event as enjoyable as possible, organizers of this Labor Day Weekend’s Evansville HydroFest are urging race fans to be aware of the following:

Riverside Dr. in downtown Evansville will be CLOSED to all traffic beginning at 9:00 am CDT Monday, August 28th from Court St. (next to Tropicana Hotel Casino) to Cherry St. (across from the Evansville Museum). The closure will enable set up of all the facilities needed for this world-class event. Riverside Dr. will re-open Tuesday at 9:00 am, September 5th. Please schedule travel plans accordingly

All United States Armed Forces Veterans will be admitted to Evansville HydroFest™ FREE! Just show a valid Military ID at one of the four Admission Gates. Organizers thank you for protecting our freedom, so all can enjoy this event.

Admission Gates are located on Riverside Dr. at:

Court St., Main St., Cherry St., and Waterworks Rd. They will open at 8:00 am CDT Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. Admission Wristbands will be available for $10 at all gates.

You CAN bring coolers to Evansville HydroFest. They should be no larger than 12"x12"x12" and contain NO glass. Anheuser Busch products will be available for sale at very fair prices on the Riverfront at several locations.

What You CANNOT Bring

Guns - Pets - Skateboards - Bicycles - Scooters - Drones - Fireworks - Tents – Shade Umbrellas

Viewing Areas

The permanent concrete bleachers on the lower level of Dress Plaza WILL be open for seating! And, at no additional cost! Seating will be on a first come - first served basis. You can bring blankets and chairs, but tents/shade umbrellas are NOT allowed here. Food and refreshments, including beer, will be conveniently close by. Toilets will also be adjacent to the area.

Four Choices for Viewing the Hydroplane Action

1. In the Bleachers. Blankets and chairs ARE allowed, but NO tents/umbrellas.

2. On the Riverside Dr. sidewalk, overlooking the Pits and Racecourse. Blankets and chairs ARE allowed, but NO tents/umbrellas. There will be some corporate tents here.

3. On the Greenway, from the Four Freedoms Monument to Waterworks Rd. Blankets and chairs ARE allowed, but NO tents/umbrellas.

4. On the Ohio River from a pleasure boat. See below for details.

Boaters

Boaters, per the United States Coast Guard, the Ohio River will be closed to all traffic from 7:30 am CDT to 5:30 pm CDT on Friday September 1st, Saturday September 2nd, and Sunday September 3rd. Please plan accordingly.

Pleasure boats WILL be able to enjoy the non-stop racing action from two locations. Upriver from the racecourse, and downriver from the racecourse. There will be a clearly visible line with buoys. This area will be patrolled to keep everyone safe and at the proper distance.

Boaters, you are not required to, but organizers would certainly appreciate your purchase of a $10 Admission Wristband for everyone 13 and over on your craft. This helps defray the cost of a world-class event. Remember, your wristband also admits you to the live concerts on Friday and Saturday at Tropicana's Outdoor Events Plaza, so it's a great value! Your consideration is appreciated.

Parking and Viewing for Attendees with Disabilities

There will be free parking in an area reserved for attendees with disabilities. The lot will be located on Main St. between First St. and Second St. Also offered will be a raised viewing area for race fans in wheelchairs. Those wishing to sit in the designated section are asked to use the Main St. Admission Gate near Old National Bank. A $10 Evansville HydroFest™ Admission Wristband is required.

$10 Admission Wristbands

The $10 Admission Wristband admits ages 13 and up to all three days of racing. Ages 12 and under are free. For those 21 and above, the Wristband includes admission to the Concert & Beer Garden at Tropicana’s Outdoor Events Plaza, Friday and Saturday, 6:00 pm to midnight.

Purchase Admission Wristbands at all six Evansville-area Schnuck’s stores, nine Heritage Federal Credit Union locations, the Evansville Museum of Art, History and Science, and SWIRCA until August 31st. Starting September 1st, Admission Wristbands will be available at Riverside Dr. Admission Gates: Court St. attended by CASA, Main St. attended by SWIRCA, and Cherry St. attended by the Evansville Museum Guild. For each $10, the non-profit group earns $2 to further its positive impact on our City.

Evansville HydroFest™ is presented by Evansville Events, Inc., a 501c3 non-profit entity of the Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau. Bob Warren is Executive Director. Serving on the Executive Organizing Committee are Vernon Stevens, President of Southern Business Machines and Randy Lientz, President of AXIOM. Warren, Stevens, and Lientz all reside in Evansville.

