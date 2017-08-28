Information for upcoming Evansville HydroFest

To make the event as enjoyable as possible, organizers of this Labor Day Weekend’s Evansville HydroFest are urging race fans to be aware of the following...More >>
To make the event as enjoyable as possible, organizers of this Labor Day Weekend’s Evansville HydroFest are urging race fans to be aware of the following...More >>
Funeral arrangements have been made for Jasper Police Chief Michael Bennett, who died unexpectedly on Friday.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been made for Jasper Police Chief Michael Bennett, who died unexpectedly on Friday.More >>
Sunday dozens of people gathered at Fester's Bar and Grill in Mount Vernon for Fester's Fest an...More >>
Sunday dozens of people gathered at Fester's Bar and Grill in Mount Vernon for Fester's Fest an...More >>
Crossroads Christian Church celebrated its 50th anniversary in a big way. They threw an event right behind the church with a movie on the lawn, bounce houses, free candy, drinks, and several local food trucks on site.More >>
Crossroads Christian Church celebrated its 50th anniversary in a big way. They threw an event right behind the church with a movie on the lawn, bounce houses, free candy, drinks, and several local food trucks on site.More >>
Despite the fact that we are located in the Tri-State, there are still ways you can help the people affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Despite the fact that we are located in the Tri-State, there are still ways you can help the people affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.More >>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
The restaurant manager says the children didn't find a rat but instead a wadded-up piece of parchment paper.More >>
The restaurant manager says the children didn't find a rat but instead a wadded-up piece of parchment paper.More >>
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.More >>
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
All eyes are still Tropical Storm Harvey as it continues to dump heavy rain on South and Southeast Central Texas.More >>
All eyes are still Tropical Storm Harvey as it continues to dump heavy rain on South and Southeast Central Texas.More >>
President Donald Trump has approved a request by Gov. John Bel Edwards declaring an emergency disaster for Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vermillion parishes, the governor's office reported Monday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump has approved a request by Gov. John Bel Edwards declaring an emergency disaster for Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vermillion parishes, the governor's office reported Monday morning.More >>