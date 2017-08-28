Funeral arrangements made for Jasper police chief - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Funeral arrangements made for Jasper police chief

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: jasperindiana.gov)
JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

Funeral arrangements have been made for Jasper Police Chief Michael Bennett, who died unexpectedly on Friday. 

Police say Bennett died of natural causes at the age of 70. 

The Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home's website says there will be a visitation from noon until 8 Wednesday night at the chapel in Jasper. 

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 on Thursday morning at Redemption Christian Church, followed by a burial in Fairview Cemetery. 

Jasper Mayor Terry Seitz ordered city flags be lowered to half-staff in his honor. 

