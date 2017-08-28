Funeral arrangements made for Jasper police chief

Funeral arrangements have been made for Jasper Police Chief Michael Bennett, who died unexpectedly on Friday.

Police say Bennett died of natural causes at the age of 70.

The Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home's website says there will be a visitation from noon until 8 Wednesday night at the chapel in Jasper.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 on Thursday morning at Redemption Christian Church, followed by a burial in Fairview Cemetery.

Jasper Mayor Terry Seitz ordered city flags be lowered to half-staff in his honor.

