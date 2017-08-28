Watch now on Sunrise: Harvey Flooding, Evansville Homicide, Stormy?

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie, and Eric on 14NEWS Sunrise!

HARVEY DEVASTATION: Houston officials continue to urge people to shelter in place and stay off flooded roadways as Harvey continues to batter the nation's fourth-largest city. Public Information Officer Keith Smith also says Sunday that rescue efforts continue and now are focused on those who feel trapped inside a home or building. We'll have the latest on the flooding and how you can help the victims on Sunrise.

EVANSVILLE HOMICIDE: Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the American Legion in Downtown Evansville. Police say one person died at Deaconess Hospital. Hillary Simon is live with the latest.

STORMY MONDAY? Showers and a few storms are possible in our area today. Eric Garlic is in for Byron with the details on this Monday morning.

See you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.