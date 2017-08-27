Women's soccer captures road victory over Fort Wayne, 2-1

In its first road match of the regular season, the University of Evansville women's soccer team scored a pair of second half goals in route to a 2-1 victory over Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The first half featured 11 total shots with the Aces owning a 7-4 advantage in the opening 45 minutes.

Just two minutes into the second half, freshman Jayme-Lee Hunter received a pass from junior Molly Leazer just beyond the box and fired a shot past the keeper to provide the Aces with a 1-0 advantage.

UE added a second goal in the 68th minute as a deflected ball off a Mastodon defender fell to the feet of senior Montana Portenier at the top of the box. Portenier gathered the ball and launched a rocket into the back of the net for a 2-0 Aces' lead.

Fort Wayne got back within a goal in the 74th minute as the Mastodons' Kendall Quinn found the top left corner.

As Fort Wayne looked to find the equalizer late in the contest, UE held the Mastodons to just one shot in the final 16 minutes as the Aces captured the 2-1 win.

"I thought the team came out today with an attitude to compete and win," said head coach Krista McKendree. "Sunday games are about gutting it out and we have show then ability to do that. I'm glad they were rewarded with two good goals today."

Portenier led the way for UE with three total shots and a goal in the victory. Between the posts, freshman Michaela Till made four saves in 90 minutes of action, earning her second collegiate victory.

UE and Fort Wayne each finished with 10 shots in the match with the Aces holding a 6-5 advantage in shots on-goal.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations