Fester's Fest proceeds to go to family of Rathgeber family

Fester's Sports Bar and Grill in Mount Vernon held its 2nd annual Fester's Fest. This year's benefit was for Halee Rathgeber's younger siblings.

Halee was found shot in the head in Warrick County earlier this year.

Police said 20-year-old-Halee Rathgeber's body was found at the Alcoa soccer fields in Newburgh.

Her family said they are still trying to understand why this happened.

"Halee loved everyone. There was no judgment in Halee's heart; she believed that everyone had good in them somewhere, and no matter what, that she could help them and bring them back," said Halee's dad, Tharon Rathgeber.

On Sunday, dozens of people gathered at Fester's Bar and Grill in Mount Vernon for Fester's Fest and this year's donations are going to Halee's family.

"We are very humbled by the community," said Tharon.

"The money we raise today is going to a college fund for Halee's younger siblings; I guess she's always said she didn't want her younger siblings to work as hard through college as what she had to," explained Owner of Fester's Bob Fallowfield.

Fallowfield said last year's fundraiser brought in nearly $4,500 and this year, he hopes to double those funds.

Gene Whirl with the Cooking Dutchman provides the food for the fundraiser every year but said he feels especially touched by the Rathgeber family.

Tharon Rathgeber said Halee always made sure her family was taken care of and this is what she would want.

"She was always raised on those principles to give back and to help and to give anyone that was in need or in danger help so that's what her life was about was about helping others," said Tharon.

Tharon said throughout Halee's life, he thought the family was taking care of her, but after she passed, they realized all along she was actually the one taking care of them and still is through this college fund.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

