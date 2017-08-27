McGrath's stunner leads Aces past Marshall

The Evansville Otters will aim for a series sweep over the Southern Illinois Miners on Sunday.

Evansville (50-39) held on for a 4-3 win in yesterday’s game to guarantee the series victory.

Southern Illinois (35-53) has lost four in a row dating back to their last series with the Gateway Grizzlies.

The Otters saw two players produce all four runs in Saturday’s game. Alejandro Segovia hit a two-rbi single in the first inning and Dane Phillips added a two-RBI double in the fifth inning.

With seven games remaining, the Otters need five wins to match last season’s win total of 55. Evansville also currently sits as the number one wildcard team. The Otters won the Frontier League Championship last season as a wildcard.

Ryan Etsell will get the Sunday start for the Otters. In three starts with Evansville this year, Etsell has posted a win and a loss. In 14 innings of work he has struck out 11 and walked just 5. Last time out, Etsell gave up just two earned runs in a 3-2 loss to the Normal Cornbelters. Etsell has yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start this year.

The Miners will give Robby Rowland the nod. Rowland, like Etsell is also young in his Frontier League career. This will be the right handers fifth start of the season with Southern Illinois. He won his last start going seven innings and giving up just one earned run to the Gateway Grizzlies. Rowland has also struck out 13 in his last 13 innings pitched.

First pitch is set for 5:05 at Rent One Park.

Courtesy: Evansville Aces