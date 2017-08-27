Otters offense falls silent in loss to Miners

The Evansville Otters mustered only three hits, and saw eight of their final nine batters strike out in a 3-1 loss to the Southern Illinois Miners.

Evansville (50-40) had just one base runner after the fifth inning, and only one hit after the fourth inning.

Southern Illinois (36-54) saw their closer John Werner set a Miners franchise record with his 21st save of the season.

Southern Illinois ended a stretch of six game with their opponent scoring first when they posted a run in the bottom of the first inning. Ryan Sluder led off the side with a triple and was scored on an RBI single from Nolan Earley.

Evansville tied the game in the top of the third inning. Nick Walker reached third base on an error by Earley in right field. Chris Riopedre then delivered Walker on a groundout to short.

The Miners answered the run in the bottom of the third with an RBI from Ryan Lashley to plate Sluder for the second time of the evening.

In the seventh inning, Southern Illinois added an insurance run on an RBI double from Lashley to score Culver Plant who entered the game as a pinch runner for an injured Sluder.

Robby Rowland recorded the win for the Miners despite four walks. Rowland went six innings and struck out just one

Ryan Etsell recorded a quality start only giving up two earned runs on seven hits, but took the loss. Etsell struck out four in the effort.

The Otters will next return home to face off against the Normal Cornbelters. The three game series starts on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Bosse Field. The Cornbelters took last weeks series 2-1.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters