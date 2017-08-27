Otters offense falls silent in loss to Miners

Sunday dozens of people gathered at Fester's Bar and Grill in Mount Vernon for Fester's Fest an...More >>
Crossroads Christian Church celebrated its 50th anniversary in a big way. They threw an event right behind the church with a movie on the lawn, bounce houses, free candy, drinks, and several local food trucks on site.More >>
Despite the fact that we are located in the Tri-State, there are still ways you can help the people affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, Anthony E. Blaylock died early Sunday morning at Deaconess Hospital after an incident at the American Legion in Downtown Evansville.More >>
It's the nation's largest pre-1949 car show. The 43rd annual Frog Follies wrapped up Sunday afternoon.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
A disturbance in the western Atlantic is likely to become a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm in the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
