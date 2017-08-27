Crossroads Christian Church celebrates 50th anniversary

Crossroads Christian Church celebrated its 50th anniversary in a big way. They threw an event right behind the church with a movie on the lawn, bounce houses, free candy, drinks, and several local food trucks on site.

Crossroads communication director Darla Turpin said what started back in 1967 as Plaza Park Christian Church, with only 50 members, has turned into Crossroads with nearly 4,000.

The event was free to the public, and Turpin said it took several months to plan but is thrilled with the celebration of this 50-year milestone.

Since the church opened five decades ago, nearly 5,000 people have been baptized.

