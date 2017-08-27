How you can help those affected by Hurricane Harvey - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

How you can help those affected by Hurricane Harvey

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Source: www.redcross.org
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Despite the fact that we are located in the Tri-State, there are still ways you can help the people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Here are three ways on how you can donate to the American Red Cross:

  • Go to redcross.org to make a donation
  • Text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
  • Call 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to donate

Charges will appear on your wireless bill or be deducted from your prepaid balance. All purchases must be authorized by account holder. Must be 18 years of age or have parental permission to participate. Message and Data Rates May Apply. Text STOP to 90999 to STOP. Text HELP to 90999 for HELP. Full Terms and Privacy Policy: hmgf.org/t.

