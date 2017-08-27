43rd annual Frog follies wraps up

It's the nation's largest pre-1949 car show. The 43rd annual Frog Follies wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

About 4,000 street rods came out to the show.

The event is put on by the Evansville Iron Street Rod Club and brings in hundreds of people each year. It's held at the Vanderburgh County 4H Center.

Games and other activities were part of the event too.

One man from St. Louis said he's been in the area since Wednesday and has been going to this event for years.

"The greatest part is what you know, the different cars, and how much effort the people put into manufacturing these vehicles," Cardie Strohm from St. Louis told us. "It's just a great show. The weather has been fabulous this weekend. Been coming here for better than 20 years, and this is the finest five days of weather I have ever seen. It's amazing."

Strohm said he plans on coming back next year.

