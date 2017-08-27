EPD investigating south side robbery

Police confirmed they responded to a report of a robbery on Evansville's south side.

It happened right before 2 p.m. on Sunday in the 2700 block of Lodge Avenue.

Police told us the victim was on the second floor of a compartment complex when he was held up at gunpoint and told to hand over his bag.

He told police he gave the gunman $30 and was told to walk away.

Evansville police are investigating.

