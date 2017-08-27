Crews battle 'extensive fire' at Boonville business

Crews responded to a fire early Sunday morning in Warrick County.

According to the Boonville Fire Department's Facebook page, around 4 a.m. firefighters were called to a fire at Industrial Woodkraft in the 800 block of Hyrock Blvd.

When crews arrived at the scene they found extensive flames at the rear of the building and a large amount of fire in a storage barn.

Fire officials say several stacks of wooden pallets and the building were quickly extinguished and crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the main workshop.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.