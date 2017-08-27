Crews battle 'extensive fire' at Boonville business

Crews responded to a fire early Sunday morning in Warrick County.More >>
According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, Anthony E. Blaylock died early Sunday morning at Deaconess Hospital after an incident at the American Legion in Downtown Evansville.More >>
100 local celebrities filed into the Old National Events Plaza to cook up their favorite recipes for people to sample, all for a good cause.More >>
Giving back to the community one motorcycle ride at a time. The Newburgh Chapter of Road Riders for Jesus Motorcycle Ministry Group, has been busy all summer.More >>
While this is a first-time event for the museum, we're told there are other Comi Con events in Evansville. However, this one targeted first timers to the convention scene because of its safe and familiar environment.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Flooding means alligators get in places where they don't belong and can cause trouble where they otherwise wouldn't.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
