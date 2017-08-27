Man dead, 3 other gunshot victims reported after Evansville shooting

Crews responded to a fire early Sunday morning in Warrick County.More >>
Crews responded to a fire early Sunday morning in Warrick County.More >>
According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, Anthony E. Blaylock died early Sunday morning at Deaconess Hospital after an incident at the American Legion in Downtown Evansville.More >>
According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, Anthony E. Blaylock died early Sunday morning at Deaconess Hospital after an incident at the American Legion in Downtown Evansville.More >>
100 local celebrities filed into the Old National Events Plaza to cook up their favorite recipes for people to sample, all for a good cause.More >>
100 local celebrities filed into the Old National Events Plaza to cook up their favorite recipes for people to sample, all for a good cause.More >>
Giving back to the community one motorcycle ride at a time. The Newburgh Chapter of Road Riders for Jesus Motorcycle Ministry Group, has been busy all summer.More >>
Giving back to the community one motorcycle ride at a time. The Newburgh Chapter of Road Riders for Jesus Motorcycle Ministry Group, has been busy all summer.More >>
While this is a first-time event for the museum, we're told there are other Comi Con events in Evansville. However, this one targeted first timers to the convention scene because of its safe and familiar environment.More >>
While this is a first-time event for the museum, we're told there are other Comi Con events in Evansville. However, this one targeted first timers to the convention scene because of its safe and familiar environment.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
Harvey continues to pound Texas with winds and rain. Based on the current forecast, that is likely to continue into next week.More >>
Harvey continues to pound Texas with winds and rain. Based on the current forecast, that is likely to continue into next week.More >>
A scam is going around targeting victims of the tropical storm Harvey in Houston.More >>
A scam is going around targeting victims of the tropical storm Harvey in Houston.More >>