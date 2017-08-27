Man dead, 3 other gunshot victims reported after Evansville shooting

A homicide investigation is underway in Evansville after a shooting.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says Anthony E. Blaylock died early Sunday morning at Deaconess Hospital after an incident at the American Legion in Downtown Evansville.

According to the police report, officers were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m. and found Blaylock with multiple gunshot wounds.

One neighbor I spoke with says he heard about 30 shots last night. He describes the situation as sad. pic.twitter.com/CH5kk7PcNA — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) August 27, 2017

While officers were at the scene, two more gunshot victims were also reported at Deaconess and another at St. Vincent Hospital.

Police are working to figure out what exactly happened.

We'll keep you updated.

