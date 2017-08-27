Coroner: Homicide investigation underway after incident at American Legion in Evansville

A homicide investigation is underway in Evansville.

According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, Anthony E. Blaylock died early Sunday morning at Deaconess Hospital after an incident at the American Legion in Downtown Evansville.

No other information is available at this time, but Lockyear says the Evansville Police Department is investigating the circumstances of Blaylock's death

We'll keep you updated.

