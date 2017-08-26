Mater Dei, Owensboro face off in Border Bowl

100 local celebrities filed into the Old National Events Plaza to cook up their favorite recipes for people to sample, all for a good cause.More >>
Giving back to the community one motorcycle ride at a time. The Newburgh Chapter of Road Riders for Jesus Motorcycle Ministry Group, has been busy all summer.More >>
While this is a first-time event for the museum, we're told there are other Comi Con events in Evansville. However, this one targeted first timers to the convention scene because of its safe and familiar environment.More >>
The Jasper City flag has been lowered to half-staff in honor and memory of Jasper Police Chief Mike Bennett.More >>
Several shoppers made a stop at the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore Shop in Evansville.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
