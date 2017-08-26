'100 Men Who Cook' event raises money for local CASA

About 100 local celebrities filed into the Old National Events Plaza to cook up their favorite recipes for people to sample, all for a good cause.

Director of community relations at Old National Bank, Kathy Schoettlin, explained this fund raising event got its start seven years ago, and last year alone raised over $150,000.

"We thought it would be a great time for us to come out and contribute to CASA and just help have some great food and enjoy the time here," said Jeff Kelsey, cook and Penn Station Owner.

Schoettlin said this year, they're hoping to top it off at $200,000 and that money will go to Vanderburgh County's CASA.

CASA works to establish a safe living environment for abused and neglected children in the community.

CASA's Suzanne Draper said this fundraiser is a game changer for them.

"We will be able to serve and advocate for more kids we've got over 400 kids on a wait list and by this fundraiser tonight we can add more staff. We're going to be able to do additional recruiting and training of volunteers to truly make a difference for the kids," Draper said.

