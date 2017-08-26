Motorcycle Ministry group helping homeless vets in Evansville

One local motorcycle group is working to help people in the community and are doing it in a unique way.

The Newburgh Chapter of Road Riders for Jesus Motorcycle Ministry Group, has been busy all summer. They organized a ride to help homeless veterans at Lucas Place II in Evansville.

Road Riders for Jesus is a Christian motorcycle ministry that's very active in the community.

On Saturday, more than 20 motorcyclist took to the streets riding about 70 miles for a good cause.

Each member paid $15 a bike, additional money poured in, and food items were donated as well.

The group raised about $1,200. Some of the money was from other Road Riders for Jesus groups across the region. The money has gone a long way.

People living in the permanent housing program also got a kit with some personal hygiene items in it as well.

If you'd like to donate to, ECHO Housing Corporation Lucas Place II, some items needed are:

Soup (preferably with meats and vegetables in them)

Ramen noodles

Spaghetti and or any other noodles

Vegetable in a can or single serving vegetables in plastic cups

Fruit in a can or single serving fruits in plastic cups

Dried fruits

Sardines/oysters in a can

Spaghetti sauce

Peanut butter

Chicken in a can

Tuna,

Spam

Vienna sausages

Crackers,

Hot chocolate

Coffee with sandwich bags ( to evenly divide it among the group)

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Cleaning supplies

Body wash, shampoo

Razors

You can drop off items at the facility on 120 W Michigan St in Evansville.

