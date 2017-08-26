Motorcycle Ministry group helping homeless vets in Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Motorcycle Ministry group helping homeless vets in Evansville

Posted by Brittany Harry, Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

One local motorcycle group is working to help people in the community and are doing it in a unique way.

The Newburgh Chapter of Road Riders for Jesus Motorcycle Ministry Group, has been busy all summer. They organized a ride to help homeless veterans at Lucas Place II in Evansville.

Road Riders for Jesus is a Christian motorcycle ministry that's very active in the community.

On Saturday, more than 20 motorcyclist took to the streets riding about 70 miles for a good cause.

Each member paid $15 a bike, additional money poured in, and food items were donated as well.

The group raised about $1,200. Some of the money was from other Road Riders for Jesus groups across the region. The money has gone a long way.

People living in the permanent housing program also got a kit with some personal hygiene items in it as well.

If you'd like to donate to, ECHO Housing Corporation Lucas Place II, some items needed are:

  • Soup (preferably with meats and vegetables in them)
  • Ramen noodles
  • Spaghetti and or any other noodles
  • Vegetable in a can or single serving vegetables in plastic cups
  • Fruit in a can or single serving fruits in plastic cups
  • Dried fruits
  • Sardines/oysters in a can
  • Spaghetti sauce
  • Peanut butter
  • Chicken in a can
  • Tuna,
  • Spam
  • Vienna sausages
  • Crackers,
  • Hot chocolate
  • Coffee with sandwich bags ( to evenly divide it among the group)
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Body wash, shampoo
  • Razors

You can drop off items at the facility on 120 W Michigan St in Evansville.

