Evansville Museum holds first ever 'Geek and Comic Con' event

The Evansville Museum held its first ever Geek and Comic Con event.

While this is a first-time event for the museum, we're told there are other Comic Con events in Evansville. However, this one targeted first-timers to the convention scene because of its safe and familiar environment.

The museum's curator of education Karen Malone said the event was a natural extension of their monthly family day called Super Saturdays.

Malone said they've been working to bring this event to life for over a year and a half.

"We have a wonderful geek community here in Evansville," Malone told us. "I've got to meet some wonderful people, and we've had so many organizations and volunteers that we have a really wonderful geek scene here that is family friendly."

The event attracted hundreds of people of all ages and included vendors, workshops, and even a costume contest.

One of the special guests was Evansville native and famous comic writer Kyle Starks who said comics are another form of entertainment.

"It's like movies, or television, or video games, or board games," he said. "It's just another form of pop entertainment"

For one Comi Con goer, Alex Higgins, it's helped him have the confidence to be himself.

"I used to be really shy and stuff like that; put on a costume and hang out with friends brings you out of that shell and gives you more confidence and be able to express yourself much easier," Higgins said.

Malone said she would consider the event a success.

"People have been really happy walking through the museum seeing people stop and talk to each other," she told 14 News. "I'm hoping this has been a wonderful social event for people."

Although it was a one-day event this year, Malone said they are already looking ahead to next year and extending it to a weekend event.

We're told next year's event will be August 25 and 26.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.