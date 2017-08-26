Jasper police chief dies unexpectedly

The Jasper City flag has been lowered to half-staff in honor and memory of Jasper Police Chief Mike Bennett.

Jasper Police confirmed Chief Bennett died late Friday night of natural causes.

Mayor Sietz took to Facebook saying it is with the deepest regret they mourn his passing, and Bennet defined leadership at the highest level through respect.

We're told Bennet's family and the Jasper Police Department are putting on a service together next week.

So far, no date has been set.

