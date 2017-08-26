Habitat ReStore Shop opens new location

Several shoppers made a stop at the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore Shop in Evansville.

The home improvement store opened a location on North Royal Avenue and hosted a grand opening on location to celebrate.

This is the first restore shop in Evansville.

Managers said it took about a year to get the store ready.

All of the items are donated from people in the community.

You can find out more about hours and donation times here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.