19-yr. old LifeFlighted after ORV crash

Conservation officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash that landed an Evansville man in the hospital.

It happened on private property near Wasson Road and Seven Hills Road around 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

DNR officials said 19-year-old Austin Holmes was driving up a steep hill when the ORV rolled and landed on top of him.

Holmes was LifeLighted to St. Vincent Hospital.

We're told he has significant head and shoulder injuries from the crash.

Holmes said he was wearing a helmet at the time.

