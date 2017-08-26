19-yr. old LifeFlighted after ORV crash

Conservation officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash that landed an Evansville man in the hospital.More >>
Conservation officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash that landed an Evansville man in the hospital.More >>
More than 4,000 souped-up street rods from across the country are filing in at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.More >>
More than 4,000 souped-up street rods from across the country are filing in at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.More >>
A major road improvement project is planned for Downtown EvansviIle's Haynie's Corner.More >>
A major road improvement project is planned for Downtown EvansviIle's Haynie's Corner.More >>
Residents living in the Brookside Subdivision in Newburgh said they are scared to put their babies in the bathtub or drink the water because of how dark it is.More >>
Residents living in the Brookside Subdivision in Newburgh said they are scared to put their babies in the bathtub or drink the water because of how dark it is.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>