Mayor Winnecke, UE official respond to numerous concerns from Rotherwood Ave. residents

Some residents living near the University of Evansville (UE) on Rotherwwod Avenue say the university and the city of Evansville have let them down.

They say UE is poorly maintaining the homes they own in the area. These residents also say the city has contributed to traffic congestion by adding on-street parking. And they say multiple families are living in homes zoned for single families.

All of this, they say diminishes their property value and their quality of life.

UE owns all but two of the houses on Rotherwood Avenue, between Walnut Street and Lincoln Avenue. Neighbors called 14News to voice their complaints about the university not properly maintaining the homes.

"This is a cedar sided home. And that's obvious to anyone and everyone. It's not being taken care of and it's in the direct sun and it deteriorates."

A second concern in the neighborhood is traffic. The city recently added on street parking on the west side of Rotherwood Avenue.

"With a car out to here, there is literally one and a half, and unless you're driving a mini-cooper, you will not be able to get through" explained Joni Matthews, a Rotherwood Avenue resident, explained. "I'm afraid the kids are going to get hit. Somebody is going to die here."

And a third concern is that in a neighborhood zoned for single family dwellings there are signs that the ordinance is being violated. In this case, a literal sign indicating three units in one building.

We took the concerns about the lack of upkeep on the UE properties to the the Vice President of Fiscal Affairs and Administration, Donna Teague. She says the university will make the Rotherwood properties an immediate priority in the budget process this fall.

"And so as part of that budget planning process, we will be completing an assessment of the Rotherwood houses that we own and prioritizing some of those projects that need to be completed," Teague explained.

Teague is new to the job, but the neighbors say they have heard these same promises before.

"I see that property values are declining because the properties that UE owns are not keeping them up," Rotherwood Avenue resident Deborah Simmons, said. "And I guess when you've gone to school there , you've contributed to anything they ask you for, you expect them to keep their bargain up."

As for the parking, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke told us parking was added on the west side of Rotherwood at the request of neighbors to the south to relieve congestion in their neighborhood.

The mayor said in a statement "If, after this school year, the change on Rotherwood causes more problems than it solves, we will re-visit the issue."

On the zoning, the area plan commission tells us the owner of the house going to auction has been warned. The Duplex has been approved. And the owners of another multi-family building have been ordered to apply for re-zoning, which may or may not be granted.

