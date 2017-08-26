Border Bowl continues as SIAC teams travel to Owensboro

Now we saw half of the Border Bowl on Friday, but the other half will finish up Saturday at Rash Stadium in Owensboro, starting at 4 p.m.

The first game is between Memorial and Daviess County. The Tigers will be trying to make it back-to-back wins, after their big opening night win over Jasper. Meanwhile, the Panthers will be looking for their first win, after falling late to Owensboro Catholic last week.

In the nightcap, it'll be another tradition-rich matchup, as Mater Dei takes on Owensboro Senior High.

The Red Devils had an impressive 41-19 win over Madisonville last week. Meanwhile, the Wildcats suffered a tough opening-night loss last Saturday to Lutheran North and you know they'll be looking to bounce back.

