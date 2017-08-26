TDL: New Albany vs Castle - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

TDL: New Albany vs Castle

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
By Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

Last week Castle got a win on the road to kick off their season, on Friday the Knights were back at John Lidy Field, hosting New Albany.

Castle goes on to win, 56-49.

