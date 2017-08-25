New food truck owners find a home at Owensboro's Friday After Five

Friday nights in the summer means there's a party underway along Owensboro's riverfront.
Organizers will tell you, it's the place where the community comes together.
But we met a couple who aren't even from here originally, who've found a home, of sorts, at Friday After Five.
That home is a food truck on Friday nights.
Festival officials tell us only two food trucks started showing up at the event just two years ago. In that short span, it's exploded to 11 trucks, and the Taswell's are one of them.
Just like the other food trucks, the owners of Curbside Kitchenette can't pass up the Friday After Five crowd.
Yesmeen and Jamon Taswell are newbies when it comes to the food truck business...and new to Owensboro.
They moved from Virginia Beach three years ago.
"He came to me with an idea to start a food truck, and I was a little scared, I'm not going to lie," said Yesmeen Taswell, the wife of Curbside Kitchenette Food Truck Owner, Jamon.
Together, with an extra hand from a new friend they've powered through the adventure of starting a new business.
"I just started out as a young kid watching my parents and grandparents in the kitchen, so I thought that culinary school would be my go-to," said Jamon Taswell. "It was, and from there I just kept going. It's fun. It's been great, especially working with good people. Being in a different area, Owensboro, has been great so far. Serving the community is the biggest thing."
"We're just happy, even if it's a bad night we're happy to be out here with the people," Yesmeen said. "That's what it's all about."
This summer's last Friday After Five wraps up September 1.
