Newburgh residents have discolored water for over a week

Residents living in the Brookside Subdivision in Newburgh said they are scared to put their babies in the bathtub or drink the water because of how dark it is

Residents said they have tried contacting the Indiana American Water Company and were never given any answer on when it would be fixed. As a result, they've been living with water like this for two weeks.

Indiana American Water company explained in a statement to us that the discoloration comes from higher than normal levels of the mineral manganese. They said they are flushing out their system which should lower the levels over the next several days.

One person said last night was the worst he'd seen it.

"After about two weeks of slightly tinted water I jump in the shower and it looks like mud is raining down on us," said Damon Hawks.

The water company said the water does not pose any health risks, but it could stain your laundry.

