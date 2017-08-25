Road improvements coming to Haynie's Corner

A major road improvement project is planned for Downtown EvansviIle's Haynie's Corner.

Haynie's Corner will look completely different a few years from now. The $2.2 million plan is one of the few urban projects that the Indiana Department of Transportation is heading.

Road improvements in Haynie's Corner are expected to make the Downtown Evansville district more beautiful. With brick pavement and a tree-lined boulevard, the city hopes to make Haynie's Corner more pedestrian friendly. Department of Metropolitan Development Executive Director Kelley Coures tells us the main elements, like a new roundabout, are designed with safety in mind.

The roundabout will replace the intersection where Jefferson Street and Parrett Street meet Second Street at very odd angles. It's confusing for drivers to figure out whose turn it is to go. Coures tells us the new roundabout should eliminate that confusion.

The city owns the triangle of land there, and it will be carved out. The intersection will become a round area. Coures tells us it will be brick lined with a center island.

"In that center island then fanning out in a circle, traffic will move around the circle with exits and entrances to each of these streets that come to this confluence here," says Coures.

Coures tells us some local business were worried about their customers navigating through the construction. Work is not expected to begin until late 2019 or early 2020.

"So everybody has more of a chance to make sure their customers know how to reach them when the street might be closed. The city engineer will keep transportation, traffic moving so everybody has access to parking, everybody has access to where they need to go," says Coures.

He tells us construction should take 18 months to complete.

Coures tells us that public comments are very important to INDOT. They are inviting everyone to a public meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in Kirby's Private Dining Hall.

