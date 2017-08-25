Bulldogs go for back-to-back wins Friday against Washington

The Bosse Bulldogs ended a 14 game losing streak last week with a win to begin their 2017 campaign. They will look to make it back-to-back victories when they host Washington on Friday.

But Washington will be looking to bounce back after dropping to Boonville last week 23-0. Bosse head coach Eric Schnur knows they will be on a mission.

They have watched the film of that game and they are ready to attack this Washington squad. The Bulldogs have their mind set on improving to 2-0

"Right now, they have a ton of senior that are playing really hard," coach Schnur explained. "They've got a little bit of size. They do what they do defensively and they do it really well, they are pretty sound. We had the chance to watch that film and saw what Washington did well and hopefully have a plan to slow them down a little bit."

Bosse and Washington kick off at Enlow Stadium at 7 p.m.

