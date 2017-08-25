Warriors look to stifle Terre Haute North's run game, increase physicality after first loss

Harrison opened up their season at Seymour with a 40-20 loss last week. This Friday though, they are looking to redeem themselves with a win on their home turf.

It wont be easy as Terre Haute North, a team that plays extremely physical and loves to run the ball, will be the competition. The Warriors say this week, they have been working on shutting down the run, and matching that physical play.

Although they didn't get the result they wanted last week head coach Lane Oxley saw some great things and they will look to build on their explosive offense.

"I [Lane] think we have big play capability, we just need to learn how to get first downs so we can keep the ball," Coach Oxley explained. "Even when you score, when you score fast your defense is right back on the field, so those are things hopefully we can improve upon."

Kick off from Romain stadium is at 6:30 p.m.

