City leaders considering new crime-fighting program in Evansville

Boots on the ground. That's the strategy one Indianapolis group uses to fight crime in deadly neighborhoods.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office met with the Indiana Attorney General on Friday to talk about that program.

Attorney General Curtis Hill told us the meeting is an early discussion of how to model Indianapolis-based Ten Point Coalition.

People with histories of criminal behavior, who have turned their lives around, patrol the streets of the very neighborhoods where they used to cause crime.

Reverend Charles Harrison started this program in 1999. He told us it has significantly reduced the homicide rate in neighborhoods.

The goal of the meeting is to figure out what parts of Reverend Harrison's program could be used here. He said the most important element is to find locals to take responsibility for this type of program.

