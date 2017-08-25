Strip mall could be coming to north east side of Evansville

More restaurants and shopping options could soon be coming to the north east side of Evansville.

One property owner is proposing a new strip center just across from Show Place Cinemas.

Summit Real Estate Broker, Tyler Raben, said the property owner has started the process for pre-leasing spots for a proposed 10,000 square foot space that will hold 3three to five new businesses.

Raben said they've been marketing the excess land as build-to-suit since 2011 and now six years later they've decided to do a strip center.

He told us they are looking to get the interest of tenants and retailers who would lease the space. In this part of town, Raben said they hope to see national retailers which are their main focus.

"North Green River is hottest parts in town right now, everybody wants to be over here, and there is a lack of retail space so I think that it'll be great and we should be able to fill it up pretty quick," said Raben.

He said once they have enough commitments from store owners they will begin construction.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.