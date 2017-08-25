Fairfield HS kicks off third season on Sunrise School Spirit

Boots on the ground. That's the strategy one Indianapolis group uses to fight crime in deadly neighborhoods. The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office met with the Indiana Attorney General on Friday to talk about that program.More >>
More restaurants and shopping options could soon be coming to the north east side of Evansville. One property owner is proposing a new strip center just across from Show Place Cinemas.More >>
There will be some new security measures at some Henderson County Schools on Monday. It's called Ident-A-Kid.More >>
It's the time of year again. Sunrise School Spirit is back for a third season! Fairfield High School showed us their school spirit bright and early Friday morning.More >>
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) is reporting four human cases of West Nile virus infection in Kentucky residents. Two of them are in Hopkins County.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
Jamoni Merritt, 11, has bounced back two weeks after suffering second-and third-degree burns on 85 percent of her face.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
This trick could save you from food poisoning.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rain band is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday afternoon.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
