Fairfield HS kicks off third season on Sunrise School Spirit

It's the time of year again. Sunrise School Spirit is back for a third season!

Fairfield High School showed us their school spirit bright and early Friday morning.

Students were entertained by the band, cheerleaders, and they even had some contests.

The community has been hard at work collecting food.

The Mules brought in a total of 2,814 pounds of food. All of this will go to the Tri-State Food Bank, where it'll be distributed locally. Some of it will stay right in Wayne County.

Next week, we'll be live on Sunrise from Perry Central High School, where the Commodores will try to beat the Mules.

