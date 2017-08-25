Roundabout for Haynie's Corner approved

The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) is reporting four human cases of West Nile virus infection in Kentucky residents. Two of them are in Hopkins County.More >>
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) is reporting four human cases of West Nile virus infection in Kentucky residents. Two of them are in Hopkins County.More >>
Clean up is underway after a fire at the Azalea Path Botanical Garden and Arboretum in Gibson County.More >>
Clean up is underway after a fire at the Azalea Path Botanical Garden and Arboretum in Gibson County.More >>
A driver has been arrested after a crash in Evansville. It happened around 4:50 a.m. Friday at First Avenue and Kratz Road.More >>
A driver has been arrested after a crash in Evansville. It happened around 4:50 a.m. Friday at First Avenue and Kratz Road.More >>
Police say the victim was sitting in his car at an apartment complex at S. Weinbach.More >>
Police say the victim was sitting in his car at an apartment complex at S. Weinbach.More >>
More than 4,000 souped-up street rods from across the country are filing in at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.More >>
More than 4,000 souped-up street rods from across the country are filing in at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, according to forecasters.More >>
Harvey maintains Category 2 hurricane at 110 mph at 10 a.m. Friday. If it reaches 111 mph, it will be a Cat 3 hurricane.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>