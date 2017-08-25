Roundabout for Haynie's Corner approved

Officials with the city of Evansville say there will be a roundabout built in Haynie's Corner.

The next step is land acquisition.

There is a meeting next Monday at 6:00 p.m. to discuss it.

It will be at Kirby's Private Dining on S. Parrett St.

