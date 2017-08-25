Equipment building burns down at Azalea Path in Gibson Co.

Clean up is underway after a fire at the Azalea Path Botanical Garden and Arboretum in Gibson County.

The owners say they lost the back work building that contained all of their equipment.

No one was hurt.

They say the venue was not affected and all weddings will go on as scheduled.

The building housed several items including lawnmowers, a Mule, and a 4 wheeler.

They say it was just a few years old.

The Azalea Path is in Hazleton and open daily from April to mid-June.

After June 15th, they are by appointment only and for special events.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.