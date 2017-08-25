Evansville woman arrested after armed robbery

An Evansville woman is accused of robbing a man at gun point.

Police say the victim was sitting in his car at an apartment complex at S. Weinbach.

They say a woman had walked up to him, pointed a gun, and demanded money.

The victim says he gave her $60, and she took off running.

He was able to give a description to police, which led them to an apartment on Lincoln Park Drive.

Officers say they found Ashley Sargent hiding in the corner. They say she was out of breath.

Police say Sargent's mother refused to allow officers to search the apartment, and tried to get back inside while they waited for a search warrant.

She was arrested for resisting when officers tried to stop her.

After they got a search warrant, police say they found the hoodie the robbery victim described in the dryer. They say they also found marijuana and wadded up $20 bills.

Police say a gun was hidden behind the dryer. They say it was stolen.

Sargent is facing several charges.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.