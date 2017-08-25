Frog Follies: The nation's largest pre-1949 car show now underway

More than 4,000 souped-up street rods from across the country are filing in at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.

The E'ville Iron Street Rod Club is hosting the 43rd annual Frog Follies street rod show.

The public is invited to view the modified classic cars, vintage 1948 and older.

Hours are 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Frog Follies is the nation’s largest pre-1949 car show, and is also one of the Midwest's largest charity events.

A portion of each $5 admission (children under 12 admitted free) is donated to local nonprofit organizations, including the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

In addition to street rods, Frog Follies offers concession stands operated by local charities, and family-oriented fun, including:

Arts & Crafts Fair - Thousands of handmade items for sale.

Swap Meet - Over 150 booths sell car parts and accessories for all makes and models.

Celebrity Frog Races, Saturday, August 26, 3:15 p.m. - Local celebrities encourage their frogs to cross the finish line in the Industrial Building.

Easterseals Half-Pot Drawing - Tickets $5 each throughout the weekend at Easterseals tent, near the Activities Building. One free half-pot entry to each Frog Follies attendee! You do not have to be present at the drawing to win.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is scheduled to address attendees at closing ceremonies, which are open to registered street rodders only, Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the fairgrounds arena.