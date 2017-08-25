Driver arrested after crash in Evansville

A driver has been arrested after a crash in Evansville.

It happened around 4:50 a.m. Friday at First Avenue and Kratz Road.

Police say two cars crashed, and one of the drivers tried to run way.

He was caught and arrested from driving under the influence.

A person in the other car was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

First Avenue was closed for about an hour, but is now back open.

