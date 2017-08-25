Driver arrested after crash in Evansville

Police say the victim was sitting in his car at an apartment complex at S. Weinbach.More >>
More than 4,000 souped-up street rods from across the country are filing in at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.More >>
A driver has been arrested after a crash in Evansville. It happened around 4:50 a.m. Friday at First Avenue and Kratz Road.More >>
A Huntingburg man is in jail facing a long list of charges after an incident at the Oak Ridge Apartments on Washington Street.More >>
A line has already formed outside the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds with people hoping of getting the best spots to spend the weekend when the gates open at 6 a.m.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>
