Huntingburg man facing attempted sexual battery charge

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Andrew Burch (Source: Dubois Co. Jail) Andrew Burch (Source: Dubois Co. Jail)
HUNTINGBURG, IN (WFIE) -

A Huntingburg man is in jail facing a long list of charges after an incident at the Oak Ridge Apartments on Washington Street.

 Andrew Burch, 24, was arrested Thursday night on charges of criminal confinement, strangulation, attempted sexual battery and battery causing serious bodily injury.

According to Huntingburg Police, Burch saw officers driving through the apartment complex and took off running.

He was later stopped in a church parking lot where he was arrested.

