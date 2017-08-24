Ft. Branch couple camps out for a week for Frog Follies event

Thousands of visitors have already made their way to the Tri-State for one of the biggest classic car shows in the region.

The 43rd annual Frog Follies kicks off bright and early Friday morning.

A line has already formed outside the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds with people hoping of getting the best spots to spend the weekend when the gates open at 6 a.m.

One couple from Ft. Branch parked at the fairgrounds a week ago to get first in line at the gates.

"I wanted to be number one, first one through the gate," said Rick Rostron. His shiny classic Ford truck is named after his wife, Ruthy.

The classic truck was a gift from Ruthy for her husband on his 50th birthday.

"She's a wonderful lady, and she helped me build it, too," Rick said.

"If he was out in the garage working on it, I was out there with him," said Ruthy.

The couple, who will be married for 49 years on August 31, has attended Frog Follies since the inaugural event 42 years ago.

This is their first time in front of the line, and they won't be alone.

This event draws tens of thousands of street rod lovers every year.

The event runs until Sunday. It costs $5 to get in the gate. Children under 12 get in free.

