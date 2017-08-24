City officials, community members meet to discuss animal abuse

Several city officials and members of the community met to discuss animal abuse.

The Ending Animal Abuse panel discussion covered several topics including animal cruelty laws, microchipping, and community involvement in battling animal abuse.

Another topic of discussion was the proposed animal cruelty registry.

Missy Mosby said plans for the registry are nearing completion, and it will be available soon.

"Basically, we've worked through almost all of the hurdles. Right now, the Prosecutor's Office is getting together the list starting from January 1st of 2017, and then they will be getting that information to the sheriff's department and the police department," said Missy Mosby, the City Council President. "They will input that into their system on a program, and then we'll be able to start."

Once the system is in place, you can view the registry on the EPD and Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office websites.

