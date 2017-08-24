Henderson Co. implements new security measure

A new security measure is starting at all the schools in the Henderson County district.

It's call Ident-a-Kid.

The system not only tracks visitors and volunteers, it also cross checks state and national sex offender registries.

Now, when people enter the schools they will have to scan their driver's license or ID at the kiosk and then enter their reason for visiting.

It will then print a badge with name, date, time and destination.

