Health Dept: Evidence of West Nile Virus in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

There has been more evidence of West Nile virus in Evansville.

The Health Department told us another batch of mosquitoes tested positive for the virus. 

Crews will be spraying Saturday night in neighborhoods just east of Garvin Park off Heidelbach Avenue. 

Health officials say if you live in this area, it's best to stay inside during the fogging.  

