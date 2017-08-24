IN Senator Joe Donnelly stops in Tri-State on 'Hoosier Highways" tour

An Indiana Senator on his "Hoosier Highways" tour stopped by Warrick County to meet members of the United Mine Workers.

We heard a lot of "thank yous" from the crowd of over a 100 at the VFW in Boonville, Indiana.

They wanted to hear from their Senator, Joe Donnelly, about the work he's done in Washington to secure pensions and health care for miners.

One of Indiana's most valuable natural resources is the heart of coal country where miners and their families make up a vast part of the economy.

Retired miners of Warrick County met the man who led a successful push this spring to find a bipartisan fix for permanent health benefits.

Donnelly also introduced the Miners Pension Protection Act which he said would ensure financial stability for those who worked underground.

"You went into mines every day to fight WWII, to fight Korea, to fight Vietnam, to keep our economic engine going," Donnelly said. "Every time we called on you, you said 'Count on us.'"

Senator Donnelly had also stopped in Terre Haute, Evansville, and Vincennes as part of his six-day RV tour.

