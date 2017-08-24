Pike Co. reveals master I-69 plans

Pike County revealed its master plan on developing 40,000 acres off Interstate 69.

The master plan includes commercial, industrial, and residential developments all along the interstate. We're told there are still several steps before any of it can be implemented.

Executive Director of Pike County Economic Development Ashley Willis said they have had interest but no official offers from a developer yet.

Willis said most of the developers they've met with are waiting for the completion of the master plan.

She told 14 News they are using the master plan as a tool to show developers who are interested in the land they prepared.

There are still a few parts of the plan such as cost options that are being put together.

We're told the entire plan should be finished by September and that will open the door for great opportunities in Pike County.

