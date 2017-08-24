Driver in deadly drunk driving accident sentenced to 10 yrs. in prison

The man accused in a deadly wrong-way crash in Warrick County has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The drunk driving accident on December 17, 2016, killed Boonville High School student Skylar Robinson who was 15. Megan Ripperdan, 18, also received a traumatic brain injury in the accident.

Osiel Marroquin, 19, pleaded guilty last month to causing death while driving intoxicated.

The Robinson family was visibly upset Thursday as they testified on the teenager's behalf. Marroquin also took the stand with an interpreter.

He pled guilty to all six counts against him. He said he doesn't remember details from the night of the accident.

He apologized several times to Skylar's family and friends in the court room. They were there supporting Skylar with photos and memories.

Skylar's mother Elizabeth told us Skylar always said she wanted to be someone people would remember meeting. Elizabeth said her daughter was just that. Now, she says her life mission is to honor Skylar by making sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.

"It could be your child. It could be your sister. It could be a mother. It could be a friend. This isn't fair for our children. This isn't fair for us, especially when the people causing these injustices get to go on about their lives like nothing's happened," Elizabeth said.

The Robinson family is asking for stricter legislation. They tell us they are doing all that they can to help make tougher legislation in drunk driving cases. They are urging people to call a cab, Uber, or a sober friend to get home safely.

The prosecutor asked for the maximum sentence of 15 years. Elizabeth said even that would not have been long enough.

Donations can be made in Skylar's honor to the Logan's Promise Foundation, a group that raises awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.