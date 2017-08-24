Century old Cadick Apartments renovated, renamed, ready for rent

Downtown Evansville's original Cadick Apartments are starting a new chapter.

City development leaders told 14 News Cadick Apartments were built in 1917 for bachelors and featured the city's first electric refrigerators.

"They had weekly cleaning, and domestic people who lived in the basement to work in building and keep it clean," Kelley Coures with Metropolitan Development said.

Investor Bob Barber, who began renovation work on the 18-unit historic piece of property, had doubts in the beginning.

"I don't know if this is worth it or not," Barber originally thought.

Inside the property houses four two-bedroom, two-baths, and 14 one-bedroom, one-bath spaces. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances are just a few of the amenities included.

"It all worked out, so it's exciting, very exciting," Barber added.

Many of the spaces still have touches that'll take residents back in time.

"I tried to keep something 100 years old in each apartment so when someone goes in they're touching something that's 100 years old," Barber told 14 News.

Barber believes the most attractive feature is found off of Locust Street,

"The first thing people ask is 'is there parking?' There are plenty of places to live but if you have to park on the street or a block away – no one wants to do that," Barber said.

It is a well preserved piece of history where plenty of people will get to call home for hopefully the next 100 years.

"I just think that downtown is shifting," Barber added.

Barber plans to maintain the building himself for the first year. The property is now named Century Place Apartments.

The remaining dozen apartments are available for rent.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.